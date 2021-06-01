SHIKARPUR: An anti-bandit operation in riverine forest area of Garhi Tegho in Shikarpur district remained suspended for the four consecutive day, quoting sources ARY News reported on Tuesday.

“Even the intelligence-based targeted anti-bandit operation yet to be started”, according to sources.

SSP Shikarpur Tanveer Ahmed Tunio has said that surveillance drones are being used to monitor the forest area along the Indus river. “We have gathered information and made maps of different points in the katcha area,” the police chief said.

“The chief minister and the I.G. Sindh Police have given us free hand to tackle the situation,” district police chief said.

“To clear the area from the outlaws is our target, to ensure safe public movement without any fear,” SSP Shikarpur said. “This time it will be decisive and result bearing police operation in the area,” he added.

According to earlier reports, as many as eight people have so far been abducted by dacoits from Shikarpur district including a policeman and his wife.

The police decided to conduct a targeted operation against bandits rather than a grand operation. SSP Shikarpur while shedding light on police strategy said that phase II of the anti-bandit operation against bandits will begin in the next few days.

“The Shikarpur police have been provided with chain APCs, and other modern weaponry to lead the operation,” he said.

According to reports no bandit has been arrested so far during the anti-bandit operation despite police claims of destroying various hideouts of the bandits.

