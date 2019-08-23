Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari calls upon PM Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Human Rights, Shireen Mazari called on Prime Minister Imran Khan at PM House here on Friday, ARY News reported.

As per details, the federal minister briefed the premier about the steps taken by ministry regarding human rights.

Earlier, Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari has urged the European countries to pressurize Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to impede genocide in the Indian Occupied Kashmir.

Indian troops were killing innocent people of Kashmir to suppress freedom movement, she said in a statement.

On August 21, Shireen Mazari in a letter to UNICEF executive director raised the issue of heinous rights violation in land-locked, illegally occupied territory of Kashmir after annexing it unilaterally in the recent past.

Mazari in the letter said that the occupational forces of India were undertaking activities that went against all norms of human decency and the human rights charter, a curfew imposed on the region has entered into its 17th day with varying reports of food, water, and medicine shortage.

The Minister also pointed out Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra’s recent support shown towards the nefarious activities being carried out in the valley where close to 0.8 million soldiers have held a population of 9 million hostages.

