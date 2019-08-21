ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Human Rights, Shireen Mazari in a letter to UNICEF executive director raised the issue of heinous rights violation in land-locked, illegally occupied territory of Kashmir after annexing it unilaterally in the recent past.

Mazari in the letter said that the occupational forces of India were undertaking activities that went against all norms of human decency and the human rights charter, a curfew imposed on the region has entered into its 17th day with varying reports of food, water, and medicine shortage.

The Minister also pointed out Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra’s recent support shown towards the nefarious activities being carried out in the valley where close to 0.8 million soldiers have held a population of 9 million hostages.

Mazari urges UN to form probe commission on India's HR violations in Kashmir

Mazari said that United Nation’s Ambassador For Peace, Priyanka Chopra was supporting the tyrannical government of India and it’s head of state against innocent Kashmiri’s and their plight for freedom.

The Minister in the letter demanded the immediate removal of the Bollywood actress as an ambassador of peace after his open support of a possible genocide.

“Chopra and her stance on the matter have reduced the position of ‘peace ambassadorship’ into a joke,” added Mazari.

Earlier on August 7, The Minister opined in the parliament that India was the one who took the Kashmir dispute to the United Nation’s and sought external mediation on the issue and now it has backtracked, it had labeled Kashmir issue disputed in the past and had accepted that it was a global issue rather than a regional one.

