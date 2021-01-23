Mazari rejects opposition’s reservation on Broadsheet inquiry committee

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari has rejected reservations raised by the opposition on the Broadsheet inquiry committee, ARY News reported on Saturday.

“Investigation would reach to a logical end, despite hue and cry of the opposition”, Shireen Mazari said in her statement and added that the opposition does not want such a judge who knows a lot about their corruption.

Asking the opposition about the inquiry committee is just like asking a thieve about his will, she was quoted as saying.

Read more: PPP rejects formation of Broadsheet scandal inquiry committee

On Friday, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) rejected the formation of inquiry committee by Prime Minister Imran Khan to probe the Broadsheet scandal.

A senior leader of the PPP, Nayyar Hussain Bukhari while showing reservations on the inquiry committee termed it as an attempt to distort the facts.

While, PML-N demanded to appoint an impartial head of the inquiry committee.

Read more: Govt forms inter-ministerial committee after Broadsheet controversy

It is pertinent to mention here that UK-based asset recovery firm Broadsheet LLC had been hired in 2000 by General Pervez Musharraf’s government to help recover assets stashed by past Pakistani rulers abroad.

Broadsheet CEO Kaveh Mousavi in an interview had said that he was offered a $25 million bribe to drop an asset probe against the Sharif family.

