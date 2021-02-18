JACOBABAD: The Station House Officer (SHO) in Mubarakpur town has been suspended earlier Thursday for allegedly harassing a family as they struggled to get a case lodged into the kidnapping of their two daughters, ARY News reported.

According to the details, a man whose two daughters have been allegedly abducted, wrote to Deputy Inspector General of Larkana after SHO Anis Shaikh didn’t facilitate the aggrieved.

In response to the application put forward by the victim’s father, the DIG attached a written note with his plea and directed him to go back to the relevant SHO for lodging the case.

However, despite going back to Mubarakpur station, the SHO still declined the request, the father claimed, but this time the DIG’s orders were also not heeded.

The man went to DIG Larkana’s office again and retold him his account following which the official suspended his subordinate SHO for not complying.

On the other hand, the SHO said the victim’s father never came to the station.

