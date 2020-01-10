Shocking video shows school bully dragging girl around by ponytail

A shocking video has emerged showing a school bully dragging another girl around by her ponytail at a Scottish school.

The terrified girl was filmed being pulled from under a stairwell at Carnoustie High School in Angus before being dragged around by her hair, Daily Mail reported.

A group of girls can be heard cackling and egging on the bully while they film the disturbing episode.

The video shows the brunette victim squatting down and clutching onto the thug’s leg as she refused to let go off her hair.

The clip was shared on Facebook on Thursday morning by a furious parent who claims her own daughter was bullied by the same perpetrator.

She wrote: “This is what a bully looks like. The same girl that made my daughter move school because she smasher her head off a door.

“Bullies should be called out, end off.” The video was later removed at the request of Carnoustie High School.

However, the clip was viewed by thousands and attracted dozens of comments from furious parents and viewers.

One mother tagged the school and Angus Council in a comment, writing: ‘Her bullying has gone on long enough for a few families. Turns out it isn’t just mine.’

Another wrote: ‘That’s disgusting. The lot of them should be kicked out laughing. I would call the police. School obviously not able to manage it.’

One viewer said: ‘Hopefully this horrible girl and her stupid pals get what’s coming to them.’

