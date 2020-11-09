Shopkeeper beats up woman buyer in Lahore over argument on pricing

LAHORE: A shopkeeper on Monday hit a woman buyer with a glass bottle and also thrashed another person after a heated argument between them in Lahore, ARY NEWS reported.

The incident occurred in the Ghaziabad area of the provincial capital of the Punjab province after the two sides exchanged heated argument over the price of a product.

The shopkeeper thrashed the woman and a man over the argument and later also hit the lady with a glass bottle. The woman is being identified as Farah Bibi.

According to sources, the police refused to register a case against the shopkeeper when both of the injured approached the Ghaziabad police station.

Commenting on the matter, the station house officer (SHO) Ghaziabad said that a woman named Farah was hit with a bottle, however, they could only register an FIR after a medical examination of the victim.

The woman, on the other hand, blamed that the police are intentionally siding with the shopkeeper and have refused to register a case against him and was deliberately delaying a medical report into the matter.

