Shopkeepers move SHC against anti-encroachment op in Karachi

KARACHI: Shopkeepers have moved to the Sindh High Court (SHC) to file a petition against the wide-scale anti-encroachment operation in Karachi, ARY News reported on Friday.

The owners of shops located in Korangi Sector 44-A have filed a petition against demolition notices issued for 312 shops of Korangi Welfare Association.

The petition filed by the shopkeepers stated that the shops are established on the welfare plot since 1963 and applications were sent many times to the Sindh chief minister for regularisation which was not responded.

It stated that anti-encroachment cell had issued notice to demolish the shops and implementation of the decision will affect poor shopkeepers. It demanded the high court to stop concerned officials from demolishing the shops.

Sindh chief minister, Commission Karachi, Director-General Karachi Development Authority (KDA) and others were made parties in the case.

