KARACHI: Ministry of Energy (petroleum division) on Sunday clarified that there was no shortage of the fuel products in the country and the current stocks are enough to fulfill the needs for next 15 days, ARY NEWS reported.

In a handout issued today, the ministry said that they had stocks of 285,000 tonnes of petrol and 350,000 tonnes of diesel.

“It is enough to fulfill the country’s needs for next 15 days,” the handout said while further informing that two ships used to bring fuel products for Pakistan State Oil (PSO) have also arrived at the Port Qasim in Karachi.

“They have the stocks of 50,000 tonnes of petrol and 55,000 tonnes of diesel.”

It further asked the masses to avoid panic-buying at the moment while saying that a rising trend in purchase of fuel prices was witnessed from May 02 after lowering of the fuel prices.

“The shortage occurred at the petrol pumps that did not purchase it as per the needs,” it said.

Read More: IMF does not influence petroleum prices for Pakistan, says representative

It is pertinent to mention here that the federal government has made a major reduction in petroleum products’ prices between Rs15 to Rs30 for May.

The petrol price has been reduced up to Rs15 as the new rate will be Rs81.58 from May 1. Moreover, Rs27.15 was reduced on high-speed diesel and the new price will be Rs80.10.

The new rate of Kerosine oil will be Rs47.44 after Rs30 cut and Rs15 reduced on light diesel which will be available at Rs47.51 from May 1.

Comments

comments