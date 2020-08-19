ISLAMABAD: On directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the performance evaluation of police department has been started with show-cause notices and warnings issued to several police officials with poor performance record.

According to details, the Prime Minister Office, it had received evaluation reports from Inspectors Generals (IGs) of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on the performance of officers regarding the redressal of complaints at PM’s Citizen Portal.

Three Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) from Punjab stationed in Rahim Yar Khan, Nankana Sahib and Bhakkar have been given notices and sought a reply from them within a week.

In case of no reply, strict action will be taken, the PM Office said.

According to the report, the Punjab IGP appreciated the police officials with good performance including DPO Mandi Bahauddin, Superintendent Police Gulgasht Multan and Additional IG Special Branch.

Around 30 police officers of Punjab have been placed in the red category of Delivery Unit, according to PM Office.

The KPK IGP issued notices to six police officials of the provincial police department on poor performance, the PM Office said.

