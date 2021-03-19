Armed robbers deprive Karachi showroom of Rs2.2 million

KARACHI: In a horrific breaking and entering incident to have taken place on Friday, armed robbers allegedly committed a burglary amounting to about Rs2.2 million from a car showroom in the Gulistan e Johar area of the city’s east district, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the alleged robbers are said to have deprived the showroom of Rs2.2 million in cash, six mobile phones, a 9mm pistol kept on the premises.

The police team has reached the scene to begin their probe. They have asked questions about the incident from showroom management, however, no signs of elusive suspected robbers have been reported so far.

In another such incident today from another part of the country, which also can be called a unique robbery, men with swords looted valuables from a house in Rawalpindi.

The unidentified men stormed into a house located near Glass Factory Chowk, Rawalpindi with swords and looted cash and other valuables. Upon resistance, the owner of the house was attacked with the sword.

The robbers fled the scene safely with the valuables, Meanwhile, after getting the information, the police reached the spot and moved the injured to hospital.

