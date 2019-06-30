Chaudhary Shujaat assures Sanjarani of complete support

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain on Sunday made a telephone call to Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjarani and assured the chairman of his party’s complete support, ARY News reported.

Expressing his solidarity with Sanjarani, Shujaat said that no-confidence motion against the Senate chairman will not be succeeded. On the occasion, Shujaat said declared the motion baseless and unnecessary.

” My and Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi’s prayers are with you,” Shujaat told Sanjarani. The Senate chairman thanked Chaudhary Shujaat and Pervaiz Ilahi for their support and confidence in him.

Earlier on June 28, Expressing solidarity with the Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan had said that the chairman was performing his duties efficiently.

Talking to journalists, CM Kamal had hoped that Sadiq Sanjrani should not be ousted from his post and added that they would discuss the issue with the allied parties.

He had said, “The Senate is a symbol of federation and the opposition wanted to bring change in it.” Responding to a question, the chief minister had said that Pakistan was on a positive trajectory under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

