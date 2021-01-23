Siberian Winds return as Karachi welcomes a windy weather

KARACHI: Cold and dusty winds blowing in the port city on Saturday morning, as the Met Office predicted a new spell of cold weather from today, ARY News reported.

Pakistan Meteorological Department in a report said that the wind speed has been measured at 18 to 20 kilometres per hour currently, which could enhance to 35 to 40 kilometres per hour.

The visibility range has also restricted to two to three kilometres in Karachi due to dusty winds.

The city will experience partly cloudy and dry weather in daytime, while the minimum temperature would plunge in the night to increase severity of the cold weather, according to the weather report.

The weather department in an earlier report said that a weather system will enter in Karachi from Balochistan on Saturday night.

The westerly wave will bring gutsy Siberian winds with a speed from 22 to above 30 kilometres per hour.

The entry of the Siberian winds in Karachi will likely to bring minimum temperature in the metropolis as down as four to five degree Celsius.

Fresh cold wave will start in the city from Sunday and will continue for at least three days, the weather report said.

Gusty winds may also occur in Balochistan’s Pishin, Quetta, Qilla Abdullah, Mastung, Kalat, Khuzdar, Chaghi, Kharan, Panjgur, Makran coastal belt and its surrounding areas.

Gusty winds would continue in the province until January 25 with rough weather in the sea.

Balochistan Fisheries Department has advised local fishermen not to venture into the deep sea.

In other parts of the country, cloudy weather with chances of rain (snowfall over hills) is expected in Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Potohar region, the met office said. However cold and dry weather is expected elsewhere in the country.

