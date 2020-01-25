Web Analytics
3 siblings killed, 2 injured in pressure cooker blast in Pishin

Pishin pressure cooker blast

PISHIN: At least three siblings were killed while two others sustained wounds after a pressure cooker exploded in their house in Pishin district of Balochistan, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Police said the incident took place in Surkhab area of the city where a pressure cooker exploded with a bang.

As a result of the explosion, three people, including two brothers and their sister, died on the spot while two others sustained wounds.

The injured have been shifted to a nearby hospital for medical attention.

The blast was so powerful that it was heard far and wide.

The identities of the victims couldn’t be ascertained immediately.

