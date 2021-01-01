Sigh of relief: December inflation eases to 8%

KARACHI: Inflation eased to 8 per cent in December from 8.3pc recorded last month on the back of a slight drop in prices of food items, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statics’ (PBS).

Inflation increased by 0.7pc in the month under review as compared to increase of 0.8pc last month and a decrease of 0.3pc in December 2019.

During the month under review, urban areas saw the Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation rising 7.0pc year-on-year basis while rural areas witnessed a 9.5pc increase year-on-year basis.

Average inflation calculated by the sensitive price index reduced to 9.1pc during December from 9.9pc last month, while the wholesale price index rose to 5.7pc from 5.0pc last month.

The prices of essential food items witnessing an increase include eggs, up 15.67pc; spices, up 6.88pc; butter, up 6.75pc; dry fruits, up 4.57pc; vegetable ghee, 3.07pc; cooking oil, 2.2pc; and fish, 1.51pc.

On the other hand, the prices of onions fell by 29.12pc; tomatoes 27.12pc, vegetables 19.18pc, sugar 18.07pc, potatoes 13.12pc, wheat 4pc, fruits 1.85pc and pulse gram 1.23pc.

