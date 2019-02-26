ISLAMABAD: The government has accorded approval to Sikh pilgrims from India for their visit to the country and approved the schedule of Baisakhi festival 2019 due in April.

According to Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB), Pakistan will issue visas to 3,000 Indian Yatris for pilgrimage for 10 days. Prime Minister Imran Khan has issued special directives for the arrangements of Baisakhi Festival.

Officials of Evacuee Trust Property Board have started preparations for the provision of traveling and medical facilities for Sikh pilgrim along with stay and food. Indian Sikh pilgrims will come to Pakistan on April 12 this year through special trains and high officials at Wagah railway station will welcome them.

Sikh pilgrims will be dropped at Gurdwara Panja Sahib Hassan Abdal where the key religious ceremony of Bhog Akhand Path Sahib will be conducted and Sikh pilgrims will also celebrate Baisakhi on the same day.

On April 15, Sikh Yatris will go to Gurdwara Janam Asthan while they will visit Gurdwara Sacha Sauda Farooqabad on April 17. During the visit, Sikh pilgrims will visit Gurdwara Shri Dehra Sahib Lahore, Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur Narowal, and Gurdwara Rori Sahib Gujranwala.

It may be noted here that on Feb 8 Pakistan and India finally agreed on reciprocal visits of their officials to clinch the historic agreement of Kartarpur corridor.

