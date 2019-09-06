Kartarpur Corridor: Govt decides to simplify visa process for Sikh yatrees

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has decided to further simplify the visa procedures for Sikh yatrees arriving in Pakistan through the Kartarpur Corridor, ARY News reported on Friday.

The decision was taken in a high-level meeting over the simplification of visa procedures for Sikh pilgrims held under the chair of Secretary Interior at the ministry.

The government has decided to further facilitate the Sikh pilgrims by simplifying the visa procedures as a ‘gesture of goodwill’ over the special directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

During the meeting, the officials have also decided to include ‘Religious Tourism’ category in the Online Visa System for the pilgrims which would provide ease to them getting their visas within 7-10 days.

Read More: Pakistan to allow 5,000 Sikh pilgrims to visit Kartarpur Sahib this year

According to the notification released by the Ministry of Interior today, a copy of which obtained by ARY News, the new category will facilitate two kinds of pilgrims including the Sikh applicants of Indian origin but foreign nationals and those having an Indian passport and legal residence permit of a third country.

The ministry has directed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and National Database & Registration Authority (NADRA) to formulate regulations that would allow Sikh pilgrims to avail visa on ‘Religious Tourism’ through the online visa portal.

The Foreign Ministry was also tasked to communicate with Pakistan Missions abroad regarding the latest decision.

Moreover, the Interior Ministry also asked the Foreign Ministry and NADRA to finalise workflow to it for the approval of the policy amendment by the federal cabinet.

Read More: India seeks 5000 Sikh pilgrims visa free entry in a day for Kartarpur Corridor

Earlier on September 4, Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr. Muhammad Faisal had announced that Pakistan will allow 5,000 Sikh pilgrims to visit Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur this year.

In a declaration, Dr. Muhammad Faisal said that they would allow additional Sikh pilgrims to visit their religious sites to perform their rituals there on special occasion.

The spokesperson said that talks between Pakistan and India on Kartarpur corridor held in a positive environment in Attari.

Dr. Faisal said Pakistan has invited the Indian side for a final meeting on our side of the border to resolve the remaining sticking points. The spokesperson said that Pakistan has completed ninety percent work on the Kartarpur corridor and it is committed to open the corridor on the 550th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak.

Comments

comments