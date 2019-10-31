Sind govt introduces one-window facility for traders: CM Murad

ISLAMABAD: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Thursday said that the provincial government has introduced one-window system to provide maximum facilities to business community, ARY News reported.

Addressing a ceremony in Islamabad, CM Murad said that the Sindh government has initiated the step to provide all facilities to business community under one roof. He said the new digital system will help reduce traders’ issues and will save their time.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said that the provincial government was committed to bring economic reforms to boost business activities in the country. He said that they have introduced e-registration system to facilitate business community.

The chief minister said that Pakistan’s ranking on ease of doing business index improved owing to positive steps taken by the government.

Earlier on May 11, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah had inaugurated the Sindh Building Control Authority’s (SBCA) online one-window facility for grant of construction permits in the metropolis.

Speaking on the occasion, he had said the introduction of this online one-window system was aimed at providing maximum facilities to citizens getting construction permits.

He had said all requirements for getting a construction permit will be completed in less time.

