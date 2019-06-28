Sindh govt announces 50pc off in bus fares for students

KARACHI: In a major relief for the students, the Sindh government on Friday announced a 50 per cent discount in bus fares, ARY News reported.

Sindh Minister for Transport Syed Awais Qadir Shah directed the transporters to provide 50 per cent discount in fares to students for their travelling. He warned the transporters that if they defy the rules, their route permits would be cancelled.

The minister said, “Initially, the facility is being provided to the students of five districts, including Thar, Badin and Umerkot.”

The students of these areas would need to show their student cards or prove their identity to avail the 50pc discount in fares, he added.

Earlier on June 22, Sindh Transport Minister, Awais Qadir Shah had demanded the federal government to withdraw decision for an increase in railway fares.

“The decision to hike railways must be taken back,” the provincial transport minister had said.

He had said that the recent increase in railway fares was condemnable and alleged that the federal railways’ minister Sheikh Rasheed had ‘deliberately’ destroyed railway system of the country.

