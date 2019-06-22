KARACHI: Sindh Transport Minister, Awais Qadir Shah, on Saturday demanded the federal government to withdraw decision for an increase in railway fares, ARY News reported.

“The decision to hike railways must be taken back,” said the provincial transport minister while talking to journalists in Karachi.

He said that the recent increase in railway fares was condemnable. Shah alleged that the federal railways’ minister Sheikh Rasheed has ‘deliberately’ destroyed railway system of the country.

The latest decision aims to spifflicate the Pakistan Railways, the minister said. He asked Rasheed to tell the nation for reason behind the recent hike in railway fares.

Earlier in the day, the Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed announced to push up train fares of economy class by up to Rs100 from the next month.

Addressing a press conference here, he said fares of different trains will be increased up to 10 per cent from the next month to contain losses being incurred by the cash-strapped national entity owing rise in fuel prices.

He said there won’t be any increase in fare of train passengers travelling a distance of 50 kilometre.

Sheikh Rasheed clarified that the increase is being made under compulsion.

