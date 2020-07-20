ISLAMABAD: Sindh has earmarked Rs3.87 billion in the fiscal year 2020-21 for the purchase of new vehicles, which is 0.31 per cent of the province’s total budget outlay of Rs1241.12 billion.

This was stated in a progress report furnished in the Supreme Court in a suo motu case regarding the coronavirus crisis. Headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed, an apex court bench will take up the case tomorrow.

Out of Rs3.87 billion, Rs742 million have been allocated for the purchase of vehicles for the Board of Revenue, Rs293.790 million for vehicles for the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs and judges, Rs134 million for the agriculture department, Rs69.181 million for the health department, and Rs632.256 million for 27 other government departments.

The report said the Sindh government allocated over Rs9.26 billion for buying new vehicles over the last three years but could spend just Rs795.6 million during the period.

The provincial government said it has allocated Rs45.70 billion in the financial year 2020-21 for the development of Karachi and Rs1980 million for Karachi BRT scheme whose total cost has been estimated at Rs62.67 billion.

It said Rs21.18 billion have been allocated for education, which is 13.6 per cent of the total budget outlay.

The provincial government set aside Rs28.98 billion or 18.76 per cent of the budget for the health department, and Rs18.70 billion for water supply and sewerage schemes.

About action against sale of life-saving medicines at inflated prices, the Sindh government said a collective fine of over Rs1.9 million was imposed on pharmacies selling drugs at higher prices. Besides, it said the government has extended general lockdown until August 15 to curb the coronavirus.

In a progress report, the Punjab government more than Rs468 million had been allocated in the financial year 2020-21 for the purchase of new vehicles, out of which Rs29m had been allocated for the Agriculture Department.

It said that no money was allocated for the purchase of new vehicles to eradicate locusts, while Rs706m had been set aside in the annual development programme for eradication of locusts in Multan. The report stated that the salaries of sanitary workers had been paid till June 30.

