Sindh to allocate Rs9bln for infectious diseases hospitals in budget

KARACHI: The Sindh government has allocated nine billion rupees for establishment of hospitals for infectious diseases in the province in the upcoming budget, ARY News reported on Monday.

The Provincial government has also allocated budget for Abbasi Shaheed Hospital extension project in Karachi, sources said.

The hospitals for infectious diseases will also be established at Sukkur, Mirpur Khas, Benazirabad, Hyderabad and Larkana. Every divisional infectious diseases hospital would have 200 beds for patients, according to sources.

In the health sector budget Rs. 100 million are proposed to be allocated for Abbasi Shaheed Hospital extension project. Overall 1416 million rupees have been allocated for up-gradation of six hospitals in Sindh.

Moreover, 250 million rupees have been proposed to be earmarked for extension and rehabilitation of hospitals in nine districts of the province.

The budget papers propose 55 percent allocation of total development budget for education, health and the law and order, according to sources.

Sindh’s budget for Year 2021-22 will be presented in the assembly on Tuesday (tomorrow).

Comments

comments