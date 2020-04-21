Sindh allows 82 more industries to resume their operations

KARACHI: The Sindh government on Tuesday granted permission to 82 more industries to resume their operations after submission of undertaking to fully follow the SOPs designed by the government in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.

In a notification issued by the Sindh home department, 82 factories were allowed to resume their operation to complete their export orders.

“The factories would be bound to follow the SOPs amid coronavirus outbreak”, the notification reads.

It may be noted that earlier 69 units were allowed to resume their operations in the province.

Read more: Sindh govt gives conditional permission to reopen specific industries

The provincial authorities on Monday had sealed three factory units in Karachi for violating standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by the Sindh government to contain the spread of COVID-19, ARY News reported.

Spokesman to the provincial government Murtaza Wahab had said that all three factories were sealed in the Korangi area of Karachi for not following the SOPs set by the government amid the coronavirus lockdown.

He said that the operations of the factories were suspended for not maintaining social distancing between workers in transport vehicles.

Comments

comments