Sindh Assembly COVID-19 positive members tally soars to 23

KARACHI: The tally of the Sindh Assembly members tested positive for coronavirus, ahead of a session of the provincial legislature, has reached to 23 with more lawmakers diagnosed infected by COVID-19, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Those assembly members recently tested positive of novel coronavirus included Naseem Rajpar and Moazzim Abbasi of the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA), Khawaja Izharul Hassan, Ghulam Jillani and Ali Khurshidi, Mangla Sharma, Sharjeel Memon, Saleem Kalmati, Shahana Ashaar, Shajeela Laghari, Noor Ahmed Bhurgri, Liaquat Askani, Khurram Sherzaman and Shabbir Qureshi.

It is pertinent to mention here that a member of the assembly could attend the house session only if he/she will be tested negative of the coronavirus disease.

It is pertinent to mention here that the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Sindh has soared above 50 thousands.

Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) member Shahnawaz Jadoon was tested positive for coronavirus.

More than 50 legislators were undergone tests ahead of the Sindh Assembly session scheduled on June 03 to discuss the Covid-19 situation.

The tally of total infected members was earlier reported to 11.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Pakistan has jumped to 132,405 after detection of record 6,472 new infections in last 24 hours.

The number of people defeating the dangerous virus has reached 50,056.

