More than 70 Sindh Assembly MPAs submit resignations to PPP leadership

KARACHI: Following the directions of the party leadership, more than 70 Sindh Assembly MPAs, belonging to the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) have submitted their resignations, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to a spokesman for the Bilawal House, the Sindh Assembly lawmakers are visiting Bilawal House to submit their resignations. “Over 70 provincial lawmakers have submitted the resignations so far,” he said.

It is pertinent to mention here that the decision to submit resignations with the party leaderships by December 31 was made during the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) meeting days back, headed by Maulana Fazlur Rehman and attended by top political leaders including Nawaz Sharif and Asif Zardari via video link and Maryam Nawaz, Bilawal Bhutto, and others in attendance.

Earlier on Friday, during his visit to Jati Umrah, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari threw the ball into the court of the party’s central executive committee (CEC) for the decision on resignations.

Bilawal Bhutto had denied reports that PPP was not becoming a part of the PDMs decisions and said that every party has taken up the resignation issue at their party platform and the PPP would also discuss it at the CEC forum.

