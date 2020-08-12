Sindh govt bans pillion riding on 9th, 10th Muharram

KARACHI: In order to maintain law and order situation and avoid any untoward incident, the Sindh government on Wednesday imposed a ban on pillion riding for 9th and 10th of Muharram across the province, ARY News reported.

According to a notification issued by the provincial home department, the ban has been imposed under section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code.

“The ban shall not be applicable to women, children below the age of 12 years, senior citizens, journalists, personnel of law enforcement agencies and security agencies in uniform and employees of the essential services,” read the statement.

The ban has also been placed on public display of weapons, aerial firing and gathering of five or more people apart from Muharram’s procession.

Earlier on August 4, the Punjab government had announced that pillion riding will be banned throughout the province from Muharram 1 to 10.

According to the details, the provincial cabinet committee on law and order had decided to block the mobile phone service only in areas near procession routes for the convenience of the masses on Muharram 9 and 10.

The committee had also sought the services of Pakistan Army and Rangers for maintaining law and order for 10 days in Muharram.

