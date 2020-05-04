Sindh Board of Revenue opens its offices in Karachi

KARACHI: Sindh Board of Revenue has opened its offices from (Monday) today onward in Karachi, which had been facing closure due to the coronavirus related lockdown, ARY News reported.

The authorities have claimed that the decision has been undertaken to open their sub-registrar offices while abiding by guidelines, prevention and precautionary standard operating procedures (SOPs) laid out by Sindh government.

The offices which opened at 10:00 am will be closed at 4:00 pm, said the Sindh Revenue Minister Mehboob-u-Zaman.

Appointment from the sub-registrar has been declared mandatory for the persons visiting the office, the approval would be given on the phone, the minister said and requested the people to follow the SOPs set by the government.

The move has to open the offices of Sindh board of revenue has been taken to benefit the construction sector.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan had said the federal government is utilising all resources to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus in the country.

Talking to his adviser on Parliamentary Affairs Babar Awan who called on him in the capital, the prime minister said the biggest challenge was to provide relief to a common man hit the hardest by lockdown restrictions enforced to stem the spread of the deadly virus.

He said he is happy that his economic team hammered out an emergency action plan in a timely manner.

