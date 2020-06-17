Sindh budget for fiscal year 2020-21 to be presented today

KARACHI: Sindh budget with a total outlay of Rs1,250 billion will be presented today (Wednesday), in the provincial assembly, ARY News reported.

The budget for fiscal year 2020-21 will be presented by Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah. The budget to have record deficit due to coronavirus pandemic outbreak.

According to sources, Rs10 billion will be allocated to fight the novel coronavirus while the development budget would be Rs233 billion.

It has been learnt that due to crunch financial situation amid coronavirus, the new jobs will only be offered in the Health department, while the decision regarding increase in the salaries and pensions of the employees would be taken in the meeting of the provincial cabinet today.

Rs23 billion would be allocated for the up-gradation and construction of five hospitals in the province.

The funds would also be allocated for the Red, Blue, Orange line transport projects for Karachi in the upcoming budget.

Chairing a meeting of the PPP Parliamentary party, last week, CM Sindh Murad Ali Shah had said that health department would be given priority in the provincial budget for next fiscal year.

Shah had said that the people in the province are passing through testing times due to COVID-19 and they would try to take measures aimed at providing relief to them.

