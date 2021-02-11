Sindh cabinet green-lights recruitment of 37,000 new teachers

KARACHI: Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani announced on Thursday the provincial cabinet in today’s meeting approved a policy for recruitment of as many as 37,000 new teachers.

“Sindh Cabinet has approved the recruitment policy to hire around 37000 teachers through IBA Sukkur,” he tweeted.

According to a statement issued from the CM House, a cabinet committee presented a report on the recruitment policy 2021 during the meeting, outlining a number of recommendations which the cabinet approved.

37,000 teachers will be recruited over a period of three years in three phases.

The committee recommended that the post of primary school teacher (PST) be upgraded from BS-9 to BS-14 with graduation in second division set as qualification threshold for the post.

While PSTs will serve their entire term at primary schools, they will be getting promotions to next grade.

