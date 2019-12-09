Sindh Cabinet passes legislation bill for revival of student unions

KARACHI: The Sindh cabinet in its meeting on Monday approved a bill to restore student unions in educational institutions of the province, ARY News reported.

A meeting of the provincial cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah approved the bill to restore student unions in Sindh. The bill will be tabled in Sindh Assembly and then sent to the concerned standing committee of the legislature.

The bill for restoration of student unions will be passed after consultation with all stakeholders, sources said.

According to the text of the bill, student unions will work for social and academic welfare of students. A student union could be formed in any educational institution or vocational training institute and the union will work to improve the academic environment and ensure discipline, the bill said.

The unions will also work for promotion of extra-curricular activities in an educational institution, the bill approved by the cabinet said.

It will comprise of seven to 11 members to be elected by the students, the bill read.

Earlier, Adviser to Chief Minister of Sindh on Law Murtaza Wahab in press conference last week said that the provincial law department has initiated consultations for restoration of the student unions.

“A meeting was also held with the representatives of students who have submitted their demands and recommendations to the government,” he said.

The bill for revival of the unions in academic institutions will be tabled in the provincial assembly after its approval from the provincial cabinet, Wahab added.

