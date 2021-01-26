Sindh cabinet okays over Rs4bn grant for 2020 rain affectees

KARACHI: The Sindh cabinet on Tuesday okayed over Rs4bn grant for the 2020 rain affectees, ARY News reported.

The cabinet meeting was chaired by Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, which was attended by the provincial ministers, advisors, chief secretary and other concerned. The amount approved for the rain affectees would be transferred to the deserving people through mobile banking.

A three-member committee comprising senior member board of revenue, secretary finance and the secretary-general administration has been constituted to ensure smooth distribution of the money.

Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah has directed the committee to ensure the disbursement of the funds to the rain affectees within 15 days.

Meanwhile, the cabinet also approved the construction of an anti-encroachment police station in Tharparkar. Rs3.2mn have been allocated for the establishment of the PS.

A 4×4 pickup, motorcycle and furniture for the anti-encroachment police station in Tharpkar would be purchased with the allocated amount of Rs3.2mn.

