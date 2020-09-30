Sindh cabinet approves Rs97mn for KCR project

KARACHI: The Sindh cabinet on Wednesday approved the release of Rs97 million for Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) project, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the decision was taken during a meeting of the Sindh cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah. The provincial cabinet decided to release the amount on the request of the local government.

The meeting also turned down a proposal of the use of the Re-gasified Liquefied Natural Gas (RLNG) in the province. Sindh cabinet also approved granting the land to the gas company for laying pipeline in the province.

Earlier on July 12, Karachi Commissioner Iftikhar Shalwani had held a meeting regarding the revival of the Karachi Circular Railways (KCR) at the Pakistan Railway’s divisional superintendent office, Karachi.

According to details, Karachi Railways Divisional Superintendent (DS) Arshad Salam Khattak had briefed meeting about the work being carried out for KCR revival. He had told meeting that the track between Karachi City to Korangi will be completed in two months.

Six kilometre KCR track had been completed while work on remaining 8-kilometre track was underway, he had told in the meeting. Khattak had said that Railways would launch test trail of KCR after completion of 13 kilometres ground track.

