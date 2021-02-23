Sindh cabinet green-lights subsidy on agriculture equipment

KARACHI: Sindh cabinet on Tuesday approved subsidy on agriculture equipment, ARY News reported.

The provincial cabinet met with Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah in the chair. Briefing the cabinet, Agriculture Minister Ismail Rahu said that his department is mulling over giving subsidies to the farmers by introducing new technologies.

The minister said that the province is only having one controlled cold storage and underlined the need for more.

The cabinet while approving the subsidy for the farmer, directed the agriculture department to design various schemes for the agriculture equipment.

On the occasion, Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah said that cold storage is a good business and called for private sectors’ participation in this regard.

The chief minister also directed to establish cold storage.

Read more: Sindh cabinet okays over Rs4bn grant for 2020 rain affectees

In the last meeting, the Sindh cabinet had okayed over Rs4bn grant for the 2020 rain affectees.

The cabinet meeting was chaired by Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, which was attended by the provincial ministers, advisors, chief secretary and other concerned. The amount approved for the rain affectees would be transferred to the deserving people through mobile banking.

A three-member committee comprising senior member board of revenue, secretary finance and the secretary-general administration had been constituted to ensure smooth distribution of the money

Comments

comments