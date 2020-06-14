Sindh govt withdraws notification allowing cattle markets to setup

KARACHI: Keeping in view the growing number of coronavirus cases in Sindh, the provincial government on Sunday withdrew its earlier notification allowing cattle markets to establish ahead of Eid ul Adha, ARY News reported.

According to sources, the final decision on allowing cattle markets to set up in the province will be taken in a meeting on Monday.

On June 4, the government of Sindh had allowed establishing cattle markets in the province for sale and purchase of sacrificial animals ahead of Eid ul Adha.

The markets were bound to implement upon SOPs approved from the provincial government.

The local bodies’ ministry had devised SOPs for the purpose and cattle markets could be established within the limits of towns, municipal committees, district councils and municipal corporations while following them.

Read More: Cattle markets implementing SOPs to be established in Sindh province

The SOPs formulated in particular backdrop of COVID-19 pandemic include mandatory provision of wearing masks by all those present in the markets (under any capacity),readily available hand washing facilities (round the clock), maintenance of three feet distance (ideally six feet) between people all the time.

According to the SOPs, separate lines would be made for buyers and sellers to enter the cattle market while social distancing would be maintained in it all the time.

Comments

comments