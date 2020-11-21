Web Analytics
KARACHI: The steering committee of Sindh Education department failed to decide about the closure of schools in the province, ARY News reported, citing sources. 

The meeting was chaired by Education Minister Saeed Ghani to mull over the recommendations forwarded by the federal government regarding the closure of schools amid the second wave of COVID-19.

The association of the private schools was in favour to keep schools open as they are ensuring strict implementation of the SOPs.

Later, Saeed Ghani in his tweet said that today’s meeting of the steering committee was a consultative session and final decision regarding schools will be taken after NCOC meeting which is scheduled to take place on November 23.

Earlier this week, the federal government sent recommendations regarding closures of schools to the provinces. According to the recommendations, primary schools may be closed from November 24.

As per the details, in coordination with the National Coordination Committee, the federal government sent its recommendations regarding schools to the provinces. Sources had added that the Federal Education Department sent three points of suggestions.

Read more: Punjab health dept recommends closure of all educational institutions from next week

According to the first suggestion, all primary schools in the country should be close on November 24, al middle schools should be closed on December 2 while all secondary and higher secondary education institutions should be closed on December 15.

