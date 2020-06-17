KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah is presenting the budget in the Sindh Assembly for the Fiscal year 2020-21, ARY News reported.

CM Murad Ali Shah in his budget speech said that the total outlay of the provincial budget for Financial Year 2020-21 stands at Rs1.24 trillion.

Covid-19 pandemic

He said that Sindh govt followed the universally adopted approach to address the threat posed by COVID-19, adding that Sindh was the first province who took steps for enforcing and implementing a lockdown.

“Steps were taken as soon as the first case surfaced on 26th February 2020, and schools were immediately closed to protect our children. We moved towards closing down all places where people could gather and a lockdown was imposed on 23rd March 2020.” he said.

Agriculture

CM Sindh said that the agriculture budget has been increased by 40% to Rs.14.84 billion, due to agriculture support for small farmers.

Rs1 billion has been allocated to small farmers as a concession for quality rice seeds.

Rs.20.0 billion has been proposed for cash transfers to individuals affected by COVID-19 under Sindh Peoples Support Program.

Rs.5.0 billion has been allocated for a Soft Loan Program for Small & Medium Enterprises.

Rs 1.0 billion will be provided on account of Fertilizer subsidy to the farmers with landholding of 25 acres or less.

Rs.500.0 million is proposed for Livestock breeding

Health sector

Murad Ali Shah said the budget of the Health Department has been divided into two major segments i.e. Health Services and Medical Education.

The budget estimates for Health Department for the financial year 2019-20 was Rs.120.486 billion which has been increased to Rs.139.178 billion for the next financial year 2020-21, he said.

Murad Ali Shah said that Rs.7.0 billion has been allocated in the next financial year 2020-21 for 9 vertical Programs to combat/control Polio, TB, Aids, Lady Health Worker Program and Hepatitis control.

He said the Sindh govt has allocated Rs.1.00 billion for 200 Bedded Infectious Disease Control Hospital at NIPA, Karachi.

Rs.1.00 billion has been allocated to combat Pandemic in next FY 2020-21.

Rs.1.00 billion has been allocated for up-gradation and operationalization of newly completed 22 Health facilities.

Rs.5.15 billion has been allocated for NICVD, Karachi.

Rs.5.14 billion have been allocated to NICVD( Lyari Karachi, Larkana, Sehwan, Hyderabad, Sukkur, T.M.Khan, Shaheed Benaziabad, Khirpur, Mithi and Karachi ) in next FY 2020-21.

Rs.5.60 billion have been allocated to SIUT.

Rs.160.00 million have been allocated for treatment of Thalassemia.

Rs.150.00 million have been allocated for Dialysis in various health facilities

Rs.250.00 million have been allocated for establishment of hospital at Islamkot.

Establishment of 200 bedded Infectious Diseases Control Hospital Mirpurkhas with Rs.1.3 billion.

Education

Speaking about the education budget, Murad Ali Shah said that the budget of the education sector for the next financial year 2020-21 has been increased to Rs.244.5 billion, compared with Rs.212.4 billion for the financial year 2019-20.

