Protest movement to be launched after consulting opposition parties: Sindh CM

DADU: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Sunday said that Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) will launch a protest movement after holding consultations with other politlcal parties, ARY News reported.

CM Murad Ali Shah made the statement while interacting with media representatives during Dadu Bar oath-taking ceremony of in Bhan Saeedabad today.

“People’s Party has a firm belief on democracy and Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari is chief of Pakistan’s biggest political party,” he claimed.

He predicted that ‘in-house change will be made through a constitutional and democratic process.”

“Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led government has delivered nothing to the nation and put an additional financial burden on the nationals amid inflation.

While answering a question, the chief minister said PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari’s bail was approved on medical grounds but he is well-aware of the national politics.

He announced that PPP will begin a protest movement soon after holding consultations with all political parties.

