Sindh CM seeks SOPs for reopening industries during pandemic

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Sunday issued directives for the provincial authorities and the law enforcement to devise standard operating procedures (SOPs) to allow export-oriented industries and other businesses to resume functioning from April 14.

Chairing a meeting today, he directed the labour, industries, and health departments, as well as the law enforcement agencies to work out SOPs based on the opinion of health experts and principles of labour and industries at the earliest so production units be allowed to open during the coronavirus pandemic.

The meeting deliberated on a suggestion of exporters and industrialists seeking conditional reopening of industries in order to meet export orders.

Murad Ali Shah said had it not been for the contagion, the government would not have shut industries.

He said the provincial government wants industrial units to resume functioning, instructing the authorities to devise SOPs to allow business activities to resume after April 14 in phases. He also sought an SOP for unhindered movement of people.

Health Minister Azra Pechuho, Sindh Education and Labour Minister Saeed Ghani, Information Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, the provincial government’s spokesperson Murtaza Wahab and other relevant officials were in attendance in the meeting.

