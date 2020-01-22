KARACHI: Sindh High Court on Wednesday issued a notice to the chief provincial law officer to submit comments on a petition against advisers and special assistants to the Sindh chief minister allegedly using ministerial powers.

A state counsel appeared before the bench seized with the hearing of the petition and informed that the Advocate General (AG) will himself represent the provincial government in the case.

He said the AG has been busy pursuing a case in the Supreme Court and thus, sought adjournment of the case for the time being.

Issuing a notice to the AG, the bench put off the hearing for an indefinite period.

The petitioner claimed the CM’s advisers and special assistants have been given ministry portfolios in violation of the law.

Murtaza Wahab, Aijaz Hussain Jakhrani, Nisar Ahmed Khuhro, Syed Aijaz Ali Shah Sherazi, Waqar Mehdi, Rashid Rabbani, Ashfaq Memon, Qasim Naveed, Nawab Hussain Wassan, Dr Khatomal, Maula Bux Mohejo, Peer Noorulllah, Riaz Hussain Shah, Veer Ji Kohali, Naseema Ghulam Hussain, Hina Dastageer and Shahzad Memon were among the advisers and special assistants named in the petition.

The petitioner pleaded with the court to set aside the notification regarding their appointments and stop the government from giving ministry portfolios to advisers and special assistants.

