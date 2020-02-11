KARACHI: All compress natural gas (CNG) filling stations in Sindh province will reopen on Tuesday for 8 hours, announced Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC).

According to a notification, CNG will be available at the filling stations from 10:00 pm on Tuesday till 6:00 am on Wednesday for 8 hours. The decision to open stations was announced after witnessing improvement in the gas pressure of SSGC.

Earlier on Sunday, the CNG stations in Sindh province reopened for 12 hours after the closure of 168 hours. Gas supply resumed in Karachi as well as other parts of the province at 7 am, which will remain open until 7 pm, according to Sui Southern Gas Supply Company (SSGC) spokesperson.

The SSGC said that any further decision to open the gas stations in the province are linked with the availability of gas pressure.

The gas supply at the stations has suffered during the winter season due to excessive use. Amid low gas pressure, the SSGC has rescheduled the opening of CNG stations in the province bringing it down from the opening of the stations for four days in a week to two days and that even for 12-hours or even less than that.

