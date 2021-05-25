KARACHI: Sindh government has decided to abolish the age limit for COVID vaccination of cops in the province with Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah terming them as frontline workers, ARY NEWS reported.

The decision was taken in a meeting of the Sindh cabinet headed by Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Tuesday, where it was agreed that all cops across the province will now be vaccinated on a priority basis.

The cabinet decided that likewise doctors and other paramedical staff, the policemen will also be exempted from the age limit for COVID vaccination.

“The policemen are frontline workers and we have to safeguard them by administering COVID vaccine to them,” the chief minister said during the cabinet meeting.

According to April’s statistics, as many as 6,366 police officers and personnel have been affected by the coronavirus since the pandemic began last year in Feb, out of whom 24 passed away from the disease while 6,297 have recuperated.

It is pertinent to mention here that currently, the NCOC has allowed vaccination of people aged above 30-year-old.

An announcement made by Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar today shared that over 250,000 people were vaccinated against the coronavirus (Covid-19) across Pakistan yesterday, the highest since Pakistan began its drive to inoculate its over 200 million population.

“Yesterday, more than 250,000 people were inoculated in a single day for the first time,” Asad Umar, who also heads the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), wrote on Twitter.

“A total of 267,953 people were administered coronavirus vaccine the other day,” he said, appealing to the people who have signed up for vaccination to visit a coronavirus vaccination centre to get inoculated.

