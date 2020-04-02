HYDERABAD: Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Pechuho has confirmed another death from novel coronavirus in Sindh, raising the provincial death tally to 10, ARY News reported.

The 65-year-old patient was a resident of Tando Muhammad Khan and was brought to a hospital in Hyderabad on March 28. He had a history of acute respiratory distress syndrome.

With 34 new cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Sindh on Thursday, the total number of cases stands at 743, confirmed provincial health department.

According to the latest statistics released by the Sindh’s health ministry, as many as 34 new cases of coronavirus were reported in the province, during the last 24 hours, out of which 17 were reported in Karachi, nine in Hyderabad, six cases were reported in Shaheed Benzirabad and two cases in Jamshoro.

It must be noted that the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pakistan rose to 2,291 on Thursday after new infections were confirmed in the country.

The national dashboard, maintained by the federal ministry of health, reported that seven more patients of coronavirus had passed away taking the nation-wide toll to 31.

Punjab has the highest number of infections up to 845 followed by Sindh with 743 patients. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) reported 276 cases, 187 in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), 169 in Balochistan, 62 in Islamabad and 9 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

The country has recorded 76 new cases during the last 24 hours.

