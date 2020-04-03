KARACHI: Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Pechuho on Friday confirmed two new deaths from novel coronavirus in Karachi, raising the provincial death tally to 13, ARY News reported.

Provincial Health Minister Azra Fazl Pechuhu said that both patients were tested positive on April 1st and were cases of local transmission.

The patients were 82 and 60 years old and had underlying health conditions

“We can confirm 2 more deaths in Karachi. Both patients were tested positive on 1st April & we cases of local transmission. They also had underlying health conditions,” reads a Tweet by Sindh Health Department.

This brings the total number of deaths in Sindh to 13.

Meanwhile, 22 new cases of novel coronavirus were confirmed in Sindh on Friday, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 783.

According to the Sindh health ministry, six cases were reported in Karachi, 14 in Hyderabad and two cases were registered in Ghotki. As many as 707 patients infected with the virus are under treatment in the province.

A total of 65 patients have recovered from the pandemic so far in the province.

The number of local transmission of the cases has soared to 438 in Sindh, while 7504 people have been tested for the coronavirus infection thus far.

There are 2,450 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pakistan and overall deaths stand at 35.

