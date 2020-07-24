KARACHI: The novel coronavirus has claimed 14 more lives and infected at least 917 people during the past 24 hours in Sindh, ARY News reported.

In a statement on the COVID-19 situation, CM Murad Ali Shah said that 14 more people died from the COVID-19 in past 24 hours, taking the death toll from the disease to 2110.

The chief minister said that 11812 samples were tested today, which detected 917 cases of COVID-19, making the total count of the infected people in the province 116,800.

Currently, 11,199 patients are under treatment, of them, 10,445 in home isolation, 59 at isolation centres, he said.

Ali Shah said that 3,280 more COVID-19 patients recuperated today, taking the number of recovered patients to 91,383 in the province.

Earlier on July 22, the novel coronavirus had claimed 19 more lives and infected as many as 1,109 people during the past 24 hours in Sindh.

In a statement on the daily COVID-19 situation, CM Murad Ali Shah had said that 19 more people had died from the coronavirus in past 24 hours, taking the death toll from the disease to 2060. He maintained that 10,108 samples were tested today, which detected 1,109 cases of COVID-19.

He had said that 96,226 active patients of the virus had recovered from the ailment so far including 1929 new during the past 24 hours.

