19 more succumb to COVID-19 in Sindh in 24 hours  

KARACHI: The novel coronavirus has claimed 19 more lives and infected as many as 1,109 people during the past 24 hours in Sindh, ARY News reported.

In a statement on the daily COVID-19 situation, CM Murad Ali Shah said that 19 more people died from the coronavirus in past 24 hours, taking the death toll from the disease to 2060.

He maintained that 10,108 samples were tested today, which detected 1,109 cases of COVID-19, making the total count of the infected people in the province 115,213.

“Currently, 16,927 patients are under treatment, of them 495 are in critical condition,”he added. The chief minister said that 72 patients are on ventilators.

He said that 96,226 active patients of the virus have recovered from the ailment so far including 1929 new during the past 24 hours.

