‘Sindh to decide reopening of schools in second phase on Sept 28’

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that the provincial government will review the situation about reopening of the schools phase-wise in the province on September 28, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Addressing a press conference in Karachi, Murad Ali Shah said that though the number of coronavirus case is diminishing but the threat of the pandemic still persists.

He said that the province has enhanced its capacity of carrying out tests and added that 18,000 tests were conducted yesterday in Sindh to detect coronavirus.

“Children are the future of our country and parents and teachers should ensure enforcement of SOPs.”

The provincial chief executive said that the Sindh has conducted 39875 coronavirus tests in schools out of which 185 tested positive. Nothing is more precious than human life, Murad said and added that there is no cure of the disease till now other than adopting precautionary measures.

Commenting on the recent rains in the province, CM Sindh said that the province received record downpour this year and added rain of August 27 in the province especially Karachi broke all the records.

“96 per cent areas of Karachi were cleaned within 48 hours after rain.”

He added that the sewerage system of Karachi is old and weak, which needs to be replaced. Replying to a query he added that the damages occurred due to recent rains in the province are being calculated and the Sindh government will not leave the affectees alone in this situation.

