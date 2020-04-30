Rs 3.5bn collected in Sindh coronavirus emergency fund

KARACHI: Chief Secretary Sindh Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah on Thursday said that Rs 3.5 billion have been collected in the provincial coronavirus emergency fund, ARY NEWS reported.

The chief secretary was chairing a meeting to review utilization of the fund where it was decided that the Sindh government would approach Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to get tax exemption for the coronavirus fund.

The meeting also approved an allocation of Rs 500 million from the health department’s fund for provision of medical supplies to the hospitals.

Speaking during the meeting, the secretary health said that they had started receiving the medical supplies ordered using the amount collected in the fund.

The chief secretary ordered during the meeting that all medical supplies should be inspected and audited without any discrimination. “The needs of the hospitals should be fulfilled on priority basis,” he directed.

It is pertinent to mention here that Chief Secretary Sindh Mumtaz Ali Shah on April 16 said that Rs 3.14 billion have been deposited in the provincial coronavirus fund established by Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah.

Chairing a meeting on coronavirus emergency fund, the chief secretary was briefed that other than the government departments, 984 individuals have also deposited money to support provincial government in fight against COVID-19.

The chief secretary said that the overseas Pakistanis have transferred Rs 14.6 million to the fund. The meeting also approved a grant of Rs 410 million for field hospital at Expo Centre Karachi. Rs 300 million were separately approved for upgrading the intensive care unit of the field hospital.

