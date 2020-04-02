Sindh extends coronavirus lockdown until April 14, notification issued

KARACHI: The Sindh Home Department on Thursday issued a notification, extending the province-wide lockdown until April 14 to contain the spread of novel coronavirus (COVID-19), reported ARY News.

The notification came a day after the federal government decided to extend the countrywide lockdown amid concerns over rising cases of coronavirus that has affected more than 2,300 people and killed 33 persons across the country.

“Whereas, the Corona Virus spread and increase in COVID-19 cases has been seen worldwide causing devastating consequences and illness and deaths resulting from it. That social distancing measures and such precautionary measures are seen to decrease the COVID-19 cases and resulting deaths,” read the notification.

“The Government of Sindh issued orders from time to time earlier to avoid unnecessary and avoidable movement of public in order to contain the spread of disease.”

“That after careful considerations of the situation and the spread of disease and further deliberations in National Coordination Committee, the Government is satisfied that such restrictive measures adopted are necessary to continue for some time to contain the spread of disease and break the chain of the spread of the virus.”

Earlier, on March 23, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah had announced a lockdown in the province to stem the coronavirus.

