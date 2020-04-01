Sindh govt supports Centre’s decision to extend lockdown to April 14   

KARACHI: Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah on Wednesday extended his complete support towards the federal government’s decision to extend country-wide lockdown to April 14, ARY NEWS reported.

“I completely support the suggestion to extend the country-wide lockdown,” said the chief minister while participating in the Prime Minister Imran Khan-led meeting today.

He said that if the federal government plans to begin flight operations then it should devise a standard operating procedure (SOP) for passengers.

Arrangements of quarantine centres will be needed for passengers found with virus symptoms, he said.

The chief minister rejected an impression of restriction on the movement of goods transport in the province and said that the transportation of essential food items continued during the lockdown.

“We have already made necessary arrangements for the food security as the province has started purchasing wheat from the growers,” he said adding that they have set a target to purchase 1.4 million tonnes wheat.

He further said that industries related to pharmaceutical and food items are allowed to operate in the Sindh province during lockdown.

“We are facing some difficulties as we pass through an unprecedented phase, however whenever an issue is being highlighted, we resolve it on priority basis,” he said.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan has decided for extending its lockdown till April 14 to curb the spread of COVID-19 besides finalising a solid strategy to cope with the impact of the pandemic.

The decisions were taken in a session of National Coordination Committee held under the chair of Prime Minister Imran Khan to review the current situation of coronavirus pandemic in Pakistan.

It is decided to extend lockdown till April 14 besides finalising to hold consultations on April 5 to relax the restrictions in phases across the country.

The session was attended by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, chief ministers, federal minister, special assistants and other high-level officers via video link.

