Sindh records 239 coronavirus recoveries in last 24 hours

KARACHI: Sindh government Spokesman Murtaza Wahab said on Thursday that 239 patients have recovered across Sindh within the past 24 hours.

Murtaza Wahab said that a large number of patients have recovered in the province, adding that they adopted isolation measures.

“These patients have defeated the disease by keeping them in isolation,” government spokesperson said.

On a grim note, Wahab said that 9 patients of COVID-19 died in the province in past 24 hours.

Wahab said it is imperative to use prevention measures put forth by the provincial government.

“We should follow precautionary measures against novel coronavirus as a civilized nation,” Murtaza Wahab further said.

Sindh government spokesperson Barrister Murtaza Wahab yesterday said that 607 patients have been recovered from coronavirus in past 24 hours.

In a statement Murtaza Wahab said, it is maximum number of recovered patients in a day.

The number of coronavirus cases in Pakistan has soar to 35,778 as 1,452 new cases of the infection were reported in last twenty four hours, said National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Thursday.

According to the national dashboard, confirmed positive cases reported in Sindh have risen to 13, 341, in Punjab 13,561, in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 5,252, in Balochistan 2,239 in Islamabad 822, in Gilgit Baltistan 482, and in Azad Kashmir 91.

So far 9,695 people have recovered their health from the virus, while 25,323 patients are still battling the pandemic in the country.

With 33 more deaths nationwide in last 24 hours, the total tally of the fatalities due to pandemic was recorded at 770.

According to the NCOC, record 13,051 tests were carried out in the country in last twenty four hours to detect the virus. The total number of tests conducted so far in the country is 3,30,750.

